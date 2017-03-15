Digging to beat a deadline

Drivers were up before the sun was out to beat the deadline to remove their cars from the King Middle School parking lot in Portland after an overnight winter parking ban

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The deadline to move cars out of overflow parking in Portland had drivers rushing to dig out of the snow.

Drivers who usually park on the street were ordered to find other accommodations on Tuesday night to leave roads clear for snow removal following a major snowstorm. Several designated lots were made available to them. But anyone parking on school property was told they must vacate the lot by 6:30 a.m.

In the minutes before the deadline, the lot at King Middle School looked like a construction site with so many shovels being put to work.

The clean up was even more grueling for drivers who lacked the proper equipment. As NEWS CENTER's Katie Bavoso observed, a scraper is fine for cleaning a windshield, but it's not the most efficient tool for freeing up tires that are buried up to the wheel well.

Copyright 2017 WCSH