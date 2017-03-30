Evaluating Maine's flood threat this spring

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Up until this month, Maine was on track for a slow and steady snow melt with low risk of any spring flooding. That risk is now elevated thanks to a series of storms this month and colder than average temperatures.

NEWS CENTER chief meteorologist Todd Gutner says we're in an active weather pattern that could impact Maine's larger rivers.

"Sometimes looks can be deceiving," he said. "There may not be as much snow in your backyard but up in the mountains and across northern Maine there is still quite a bit of snow that has to melt away and run off into the smaller streams, which goes into larger rivers. That is where the problems could be in spring."

The general manager of moving company Two Men and a Truck recently moved into office space in an area notorious for spring flooding on Route 302 in Westbrook.Colin Bergeron says he knew they were in a flood plain when they signed the lease, but felt the space and good parking was worth the risk.

"Obviously, the river is less than 100 yards from our front door and we have a bypass on our backside," he said. "It's something we are aware of, something we can check pulling into the office every day."

Right now, the threat is only slightly elevated for larger rivers like the Androscoggin, Penobscot and Presumpscot. Whether that risk increases will depend on how many storms – either snow or rain – Maine gets in the next month and whether temperatures rise too quickly, causing a faster snow melt.

