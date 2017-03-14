Federal government on 3-hour delay Tuesday due to wintry mix

(Photo:Opm.gov)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The federal government will open with a three hour delay Tuesday due to snow in the D.C. metro area.,

The announcement was posted Tuesday just before 4 a.m. on opm.gov

Federal workers have the option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework. Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than three hours later than they would be expected to arrive.

The delay comes after the biggest snow storm of the season hit the area Monday night and is expected to impact the area throughout Tuesday.

Many of the major schools districts in the area are closed. You can follow all delays and closings on our website: http://www.wusa9.com/closings

Message in its entirety:

This message applies to March 14, 2017.

Federal agencies in the Washington, DC area are OPEN under 3 hours DELAYED ARRIVAL and employees have the OPTION FOR UNSCHEDULED LEAVE OR UNSCHEDULED TELEWORK. Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than 3 hours later than they would be expected to arrive.

Non-Emergency Employees who report to the office will be granted excused absence (administrative leave) for up to 3 hours past their expected arrival time. In accordance with their agency's policies and procedures, subject to any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law), non-emergency employees may notify their supervisor of their intent to use:

1. earned annual leave, compensatory time off, credit hours, or sick leave, as appropriate;

2. leave without pay;

3. their alternative work schedule (AWS) day off or rearrange their work hours under flexible work schedules; or

4. unscheduled telework (if telework-ready).

(Employees who request unscheduled leave should be charged leave for the entire workday.)

Telework-Ready Employees who are regularly scheduled to perform telework or who notify their supervisor of their intention to perform unscheduled telework must be prepared to telework for the entire workday, or take unscheduled leave, or a combination of both, for the entire workday in accordance with their agency's policies and procedures, subject to any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law).

Pre-approved Leave. Employees on pre-approved leave for the entire workday or employees who requested unscheduled leave for the entire workday should be charged leave for the entire day.

Emergency Employees are expected to report to their worksite on time unless otherwise directed by their agencies.

