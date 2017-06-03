Local Weather Forecast

Showers this evening in northern and eastern Maine will come to an end. The sky will clear overnight with lows in the 40s for most.

Sunday will be mostly dry. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. A few showers are possible inland during the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s with the wind turning onshore during the afternoon. Some inland towns may approach 70 degrees with enough sunshine.

Rain moves into southern and western Maine Sunday night, with the sky becoming cloudy everywhere. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be chilly with an east to northeasterly wind and periods of showers. Highs on Monday will only be in the lower 50s at the coast. Inland towns will only be in the mid 50s. Fewer showers are expected in northern Maine, where some spots may be closer to 60 degrees. Rain totals in southern Maine may top 1 inch.

Drier air builds in from the north on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Thursday looks good with sun and clouds; highs will be around 70 degrees. Another disturbance brings shower chances for Friday and next weekend.

Ryan Breton

Meteorologist

