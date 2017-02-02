TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Jordyn's Journey: The road to recoveryFeb. 2, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Pat's Dynasty, Pt. 2: Drought, Deluge and other…Feb. 2, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
-
Mainer a 'captain' volunteer for Super Bowl week in HoustonFeb. 2, 2017, 3:17 p.m.