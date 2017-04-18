TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
WANTED: Man sought in connection with Bangor murderApr 17, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Patten mom writes book about son's 2006 Easter Sunday murderApr 17, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Man allegedly sexually assaulted by priest continues…Apr 17, 2017, 6:46 p.m.