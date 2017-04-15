TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
51st annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe RaceApr 15, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
-
Celtics: star PG Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in car crashApr 15, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
WATCH - April's baby is born!Apr 15, 2017, 8:00 a.m.