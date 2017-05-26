TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Rain, rain, go away - will it affect my vacation day?May 26, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Katahdin Woods and Waters officially opens for summerMay 26, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Maine soldier gets much-deserved recognition years…May 26, 2017, 10:15 p.m.