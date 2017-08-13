TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
National emergency: On the front lines of Maine's…Aug 13, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
-
Bangor holds rally to support Charlottesville victimsAug 13, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
-
VIDEO: Police helicopter crashes outside…Aug 12, 2017, 10:06 p.m.