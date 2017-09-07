TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Magnitude-8.1 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possibleSep. 8, 2017, 1:37 a.m.
-
Chiefs stun Patriots with historic outburst in…Sep. 8, 2017, 1:25 a.m.
-
Eek! Maine woman finds black widow in her grapesSep. 7, 2017, 10:54 p.m.