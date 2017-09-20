TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Bangor reaches 10-year agreement with Waterfront ConcertsSep 20, 2017, 8:32 p.m.
-
At least 9 law enforcement agencies respond to false…Sep 20, 2017, 8:29 p.m.
-
Future of Bangor Mall in question, according to reportSep 20, 2017, 12:42 p.m.