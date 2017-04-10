Has spring finally sprung in Maine?

Have we finally hit the turning point? Is spring finally here? It sure feels like it.

Although it's technically been spring for a few weeks. It appears spring has finally sprung in many places throughout Maine.

In Bangor, popular warm-weathered hangout spots like the Waterfront area came alive Monday.

People were out in droves riding bikes, eating lunch, and just soaking in the sun.

"I need my exercise," Bangor resident, Paul Noiles said, "I've been cooped up in the house all winter. Now I'm able to get out."

The same could be said for those who took a trip to parks like those at Essex Woods, and it wasn't just humans enjoying the sun's radiance. There were plenty of people with their furry companions at Essex Woods' dog park.

"[I] brought him out here so he can get some fresh air and he can get out," Brewer's Margaret Lozier said.

You can never say never when it comes to the potential for snow in Maine, but many people are hoping this warm weather is here to stay.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV