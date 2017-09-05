Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Auburn

Flash flooding in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain caused some flash flooding around the state Tuesday evening. One viewer caught some of the flooding effects on video.

Jayne Dillingham Comeau was at Taco Bell on Center Street in Auburn when it started to pour. Comeau said she and others were stuck inside the restaurant because the roads were flooded.

"The heavy downpour all came within minutes and this happened," Comeau said. "It was pretty scary."

Some areas of the state also saw large hail from the storm.

