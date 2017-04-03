Here we snow (and rain) again

(NEWS CENTER) -- Another sloppy day with cold rain and wet snow. The wintery mix is spreading now and will get slippery especially away from the coast.

The rain snow mix will start this morning along the coast, with more snow inland. Things will get wetter and roads will be covered by midday. By tonight, there will be a gusty east wind that turns things cold and raw.

Most places will pick up minor accumulations, a coating to just about two inches along the coast, two-four inches inland, and the foothills and mountains may see over six inches.

