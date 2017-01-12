Hurricane Lee blows through the forecast

Suffering from a head cold, Lee wanders into Todd's weather forecast

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Not content to simply co-anchor the news, Lee made a surprise appearance in Todd's weather forecast.

Todd was explaining where the rain would be falling on Thursday when Lee strolled in front of the camera.

Lee blamed a head cold for the accidental intrusion. Todd took him at his word and has not retaliated by walking through a news segment...yet.

