Hurricane Irma doesn't stop shelter from celebrating baby John's birthday

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- John might never remember his first birthday, but his family and new found friends will likely never forget it.

Many evacuees lined the hallways and classrooms of Summerfield Crossing Elementary struggling to get some sleep in the early morning hours Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Two families were able to distract themselves from the growing stress of an approaching Hurricane Irma and come together to celebrate baby John's first birthday.

John's mother held him as another woman, a stranger not long before this encounter, placed a handmade birthday hat on his head.

The families did not know each other, but they told WTSP's Liz Crawford when they heard it was John's birthday they thought, "we have to celebrate!"

Baby John's infectious smile only further proved the power of compassion when it's needed the most.

Summerfield is currently at capacity, but you can find a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County here.

