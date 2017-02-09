BGR Airfield Maintenance: a snowplow symphony

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Before the storm - NEWS CENTER declared Thursday, February 9th, as our Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day.

It's a difficult job - they're often out in the height of storms, clearing the roads and sidewalks to keep Mainers safe. Thursday, NEWS CENTER did a ride-along with some of the Airfield Maintenance crew members, as they worked to clear the runways at the Bangor International Airport.

Marty Kelly is the Airfield Maintenance Supervisor at Bangor International Airport. During the winter months, he and his crew work in cold snowy conditions, to keep the runways, taxi ways and other roads in and around the airport clear, 24 hours a day.

The team has 10, 20-foot blade plows and five snowblowers at their disposal. Kelly said a lot of work goes into making sure the team is ready to go.

“…A lot of preparation goes into it it’s not just during the storm but it’s before and after. Changing blades making sure all the equipment is ready and everything's ready to go when it comes time” said Kelly.

Kelly said it can take about 15 minutes to get the runway operational with about a half an inch to an inch of snow on the ground.

“Half inch to an inch of snow and we have the seven plows I actually can make a pass and get it operational to get planes in. So I'm gonna say 10 to 15 minutes we could have it going” said Kelly.

He said they usually will operate six to eight snow plows and two snowblowers on the runway.

“…I have a very good crew. A very experienced crew and they need very little guidance...I'm here to get clearance on the runways and taxiways for them” said Kelly.

Kelly, who is in his 24th year working on Airfield Maintenance team said they all operate like a well-oiled machine.

“We have fun a work but we get a lot done when it's time to get stuff done the guys know that and we get it done” said Kelly.

