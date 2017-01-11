Former Brunswick police officer sentenced to time in federal prison

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A former Brunswick police officer has been sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison for inappropriate behavior with an underage girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Garrett Brosnan pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to send obscene material to a minor.

After the mother of a 13-year old Arizona girl contacted authorities about inappropriate chats her daughter was having with an older man, the Department of Homeland Security launched an investigation into Garrett Brosnan.

Brosnan was still an active police officer with the Brunswick department when he began chatting online with an undercover agent — an agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl. On the actual screen grab presented as evidence Brosnan acknowledging he believed she was in junior high school.

Brosnan: “So ur still in 8th grade?”

Agent responds: “Yup we have 8th grade graduation June 9th.

Is that Bad?”

Bronsan responds: “Up to you. U ok with me being older?”

Investigators said Brosnan would send nude photos of himself to her three times and encouraged her to do the same. In another exchange, she sent a photo and Brosnan asked her to remove her bra.

She responds, “Idk if I can.”

Brosnan apologized before the judge saying, “No words can explain, excuse or justify my actions. The guilt and shame will be with me until the day I die.”

His attorney said Brosnan began online chatting with females in college and later turned to it in times of stress.

“His primary focus was on adult women, women that were age appropriate for him," said attorney Michael Cunniff. "From time to time, there were contacts made between minor females and Mr. Brosnan. In times of stress, he engaged in that sort of activity.”

Cunniff, a 30-year law enforcement veteran himself said, besides the prison term, Brosnan is also being punished by not being allowed to be a police officer ever again.

“Becoming a police officer is an important dedication to public service," he said, "and losing the ability to pursue such an occupation is very painful."

The judge called Brosnan’s behavior quite serious, saying as a police officer, he had to appreciate the harm he was causing to minors.

For now, Brosnan is free. He must report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 22 to begin serving his time.

