Look up to see sky trifeca tonight

(NEWS CENTER) -- If you are a stargazer, Friday night is a great night to catch some cool celestial events happening up above, namely the Snow Moon, a penumbral eclipse and a comet called 45P.

The snow moon is the full moon in the month of February, and tonight's lunar eclipse is a penumbral eclipse, meaning the moon will move into Earth's outer shadow. It won't be completely engulfed by darkness, but you should see dark shading on the northern part of the moon around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

As for the comet, it will be soaring through the constellation Hercules just after 2 a.m. You'll need a telescope or strong binoculars to see it.

