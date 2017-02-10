WLBZ
Close

Look up to see sky trifeca tonight

Look up and see lunar eclipse and a comet

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 6:34 PM. EST February 10, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- If you are a stargazer, Friday night is a great night to catch some cool celestial events happening up above, namely the Snow Moon, a penumbral eclipse and a comet called 45P.

The snow moon is the full moon in the month of February, and tonight's lunar eclipse is a penumbral eclipse, meaning the moon will move into Earth's outer shadow. It won't be completely engulfed by darkness, but you should see dark shading on the northern part of the moon around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

| RELATED » Triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night

As for the comet, it will be soaring through the constellation Hercules just after 2 a.m. You'll need a telescope or strong binoculars to see it.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories