Maine family in Florida caring for sick daughter during Irma

Peter and Sandra Nelson traveled to Florida from Maine to take care of their daughter, who has stage four breast cancer and help prepare her home for Hurricane Irma.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NEWS CENTER) -- Not Everyone is evacuating as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, some are here to help out family.

Peter and Sandra Nelson traveled to Jacksonville, Florida from their home in South China, Maine to take care of their daughter Sally Webster. Webster has stage four breast cancer that has spread to her lungs and brain.

"She sleeps 95% of the time," says Peter Nelson. "She's very. very sick."

Every day, for the last two years, the cancer has slowly taken over her body. Simple tasks are exhausting. The Nelsons have been helping their daughter cook meals, run errand and travel to doctor's appointments. Hurricane Irma has added extra stress because Websters home is four miles from an evacuation home.

"You try to understand what's going to happen and what could happen and there's a lot of planning," says Nelson. "I'm a very meticulous planner, so we've been out and got supplies, got water."

There is extra concern for the Nelsons who have a history of breast cancer in their family. Another one of their daughters passed away from the disease last year. They have hope that Webster will beat her cancer and fully stocked supplies in case of an emergency. It's now a waiting game as Irma approaches.

