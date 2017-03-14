Maine teacher celebrates Pi Day despite blizzard

(Photo: TEGNA)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine high school math teacher isn't letting a blizzard overshadow a holiday that's important to him — national Pi Day.

Jon Jacques from Biddeford High School normally brings a few pies to class to celebrate the faux holiday on March 14 that celebrates the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, or 3.14.

After school was canceled, Jacques had to settle for tweeting about the holiday from Portland Pie Company, a pizza company offering 10-inch pies for $3.14.

The deal lured hungry customers despite heavy snow.

The teacher tries to bring the "holiday" down to a level that non-math geeks will appreciate. He's released a series of Pi Day parodies of popular songs, including Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

