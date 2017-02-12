After a few light snow showers or flurries Sunday morning, the bulk of the snow will begin to move in the early to mid afternoon. Snow will pick up into the late afternoon and evening hours, Sunday.

SNOW: Snow will continue through Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Snow will most likely be heavy at times. We are still looking at rates of 2-4" per hour possible, especially closest to the coast as the low pressure system bringing the storm undergoes rapid intensification (bombogenesis) in the Gulf of Maine. ***There could be some mixing at the onset of the storm along the immediate southern coast of Maine and New Hampshire.***

It looks like the snow will start to make it's way out of the Portland area by the early to mid afternoon Monday and out of the Bangor area by the evening, but winds will likely stay gusty through the rest of the evening and into the night.

Overall, we're looking at a foot to two feet of snow for many locations.

WINDS: Winds will become strong by Monday morning and could gust as high as 50-60 mph during the day Monday. Power outages are likely, especially closest to the coast. Sunday night and Monday morning's driving will become extremely dangerous to near impossible, especially with snowfall that intense and winds as strong as they will be. Blizzard conditions will be possible during the day, Monday with visibility reduced to under 1/4 miles and winds sustained or frequently gusting to 35+ mph. Please take this storm seriously.

THE FUTURE: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It looks like yet another storm is on the way for Wednesday into Thursday. We will continue to monitor that situation for you as well.

Have a great day, and please be safe!

Cory

