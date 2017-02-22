Mixing temps and tubes in Cory's forecast

Look out below as Cory Froomkin takes a ride down the new tubing hill at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Adding to the list of things you can find in a tube along with toothpaste and cookie dough is NEWS CENTER meteorologist Cory Froomkin.

Cory paid a visit on Wednesday to the new tubing park at Lost Valley in Auburn.

Between the new attraction and the deep snow pack, Lost Valley workers said attendance at the ski area broke records last weekend. But Cory had the hill all to himself for his demonstration on the MORNING REPORT before usual business hours.

And considering his complete inability to steer his tube, it was a good thing no one else was there to get in Cory's way.

