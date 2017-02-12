Plow drivers push to outpace snowfall rates

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — City plows are out in Portland tonight trying to keep up with fast falling snow.

Sunday afternoon cars were already getting stuck on High st. as they tried to crawl up hills in the West End.

A standard shift for a plow driver in the City of Portland is 16 hours.

NEWS CENTER is out on the road with Mike Lamb who has been plowing for 10 years.

His truck dumps 500 pounds of salt on the street every mile.

The city has issued a parking ban tonight and tomorrow night from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Cars can be left in approved snow ban lots through Monday but must be moved early Tuesday morning.

