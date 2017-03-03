Sharon challenges Bill Belichick for The Hoodie nickname

Anybody in there?

(NEWS CENTER) - If the weather maps aren't enough to convince you to bundle up this weekend, Sharon's wardrobe should do the trick.

Todd Gutner rolled out his usual collection of facts and graphics for his forecast on the Friday MORNING REPORT. But as he began to describe the sub-freezing temperatures in store for this weekend, into the picture walked Sharon Rose-Vaznis wearing a coat that looked like it could have been borrowed from an Arctic explorer.

Although they've worked together for years, Todd had to look twice before he recognized Sharon because her face was so deeply shrouded in the coat's fur-lined hood. Between the forecast and the fashion, don't say we didn't warn you about the plunging temperatures!





