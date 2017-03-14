Snowstorm leads to tough plow conditions in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Portland plow crews struggled to keep up with the rapid snowfall Tuesday.

As cars were slipping and sliding all over the peninsula, the city sent out a tweet - saying it didn't have time to get to residential streets before the evening commute.

DPW says they were switching from main sts to res sts @2 but heavy bands came in & didn't finish before had to do main lines for pm commute. — City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) March 14, 2017

Portlanders knew they were in for a rough drive with just a quick look outside, or a quick look at that tweet.

Several cars got stuck along the thicker snow on the roads, but if one thing was clear - it was that Mainers are always there to help each other.

Multiple people helped shovel out their neighbors before the parking ban, and others were seen pushing strangers' cars down the road.

Copyright 2017 WCSH