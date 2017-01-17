Snowy road conditions in southern Maine

NEWS CENTER -- Early Wednesday morning, road conditions are wet and slippery practically everywhere you look in southern Maine.

The Maine Turnpike is down to 45mph from New Hampshire up to Exit 53 in Falmouth. Plow trucks are out in full force both on the turnpike on town roads, most of them scooping up the snow in order to keep it from freezing into ice when the sun comes up.

Before leaving the house this morning, be sure to clean off your car windows, lights, and roof.

