'Spectacular' autumn foliage is forecast for New England

courtesy Cindy Joyce (Photo: Cindy Joyce)

BOSTON (AP) - New England's fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it's enough to make a maple leaf blush.



For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn. There's no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves - largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars - look healthy.



Foliage experts say all that suggests an optimal season for leaf peeping seems to be shaping up.



Yankee Magazine's annual forecast being released Friday predicts a particularly "strong and vibrant" display.



Foliage expert Jim Salge compiled the forecast. He says the colors will really pop if September brings warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights.

© 2017 Associated Press