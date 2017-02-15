Clearing your roof? We asked YOU to weigh in

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - With excessive amounts of snow comes an unnecessary weight on your rooftop.

Dave Deschaine, owner of The Roof Job, says that once you get 8 inches of snow - it's time to clear the roof.

Plus, Wednesday’s rain in some parts of the state added extra pounds.

NEWS CENTER took a Twitter poll – and asked YOU, the viewer, what you’ve done with the snow on your roof. Here are the results:

MAINERS! Have you taken care of your roof in time for this second storm? Companies recommend clearing after 8 inches of snow! #NEWSCENTERnow — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) February 15, 2017

Out of 222 responses…

Six percent of you said you hired someone.

Forty-three percent said they did it themselves.

Thirty-three percent said that they didn’t clear off their roofs at all.

Eighteen percent said that they didn’t need to.

Catch some of your fun stories and social media memories of “roof clearing” in the video above!

Copyright 2017 WCSH