Storm expected to cause multi-day power outages

HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Emera Maine crews have been prepping for Sunday's storm since Friday -- roughly 100 crew members are on stand by to brave the conditions once outages start appearing.

However, due to the high wind speeds expected on Monday, crews may not be able to restore power for customers as quickly as they would like. They are not able to send crews up into bucket trucks if the conditions are not safe, prolonging the time people may be without power.

"They should really think about making some alternate plans because if they were to lose power early in the day (Monday) it may very well be into Tuesday or later before we are able to get power restored to them" Allison Doughty said. Doughty is the communications specialist for Emera Maine. "So we really want folks to think and plan ahead and make sure they keep themselves safe and warm as well".

For Emera's latest list of outages, click here.

