The aftermath: snow totals from last major snowstorm of 2016

(NEWS CENTER) -- During the heaviest snowfall overnight, parts of Maine were pelted by five inches of snow an hour, dumping over two feet in some areas. Check out the snow totals in your town. The amounts below are from the National Weather Service [NWS], which compiles the information from their own experts along with a handful of sources including trained spotters, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, social media and co-op observers.
 
NEWS CENTER put the snow totals together county-by-county in alphabetical order. 
 

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

NW Auburn 18.5
W Auburn 15.0
Durham 13.0
Greene 17.5
Lewiston 19.0
Lisbon Falls 10.0
Livermore Falls 18.0
Mechanic Falls 20.0
Poland 18.5
Turner 18.5
Winthrop 24.0
 
 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

West Baldwin 25.5
Bridgton 26.0
NW Bridgton 18.0
Casco 22.0
Freeport 7.0
Gorham 12.6
E Gorham 10.5
Gray 16.6
NW Harrison 19.5
New Gloucester 18.0
Raymond 19.5
Sebago 24.0
Raymond 19.5
Standish 27.0
South Windham 12.5
North Windham 17.0
Portland/N Deering 11.5
Pownal 7.5
Westbrook 9.5
Yarmouth 8.0

 

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Chesterville 19.0
Farmington 4.8
Jay 21.0
Kingfield 29.0
New Sharon 21.0
Rangeley 14.0
Temple 20.0
Wilton 20.0

 

KENNEBEC COUNTY

Fayette 21.0
Hallowell 14.0;
Waterville 11.0
Windsor 10.0
Winslow 12.0
Winthrop 20.0

 

KNOX COUNTY

Camden 1.5
Hope 3.0
Rockport 1.8
Union 5.2

 

LINCOLN COUNTY

Alna 1.0
Newcastle 3.0
Round Pond 0.4
Trevett 2.0
Westport Island 2.8

 

OXFORD COUNTY

Andover 15.0
Bethel 13.7
Hartford 18.8
Hebron 19.5
Otisfield 20.0
Oxford 27.0
Paris 20.0
South Paris 23.0
Sumner 16.5

 

SAGADAHOC COUNTY

Bath 4.0
Phippsburg 5.2
Topshaw 2.5

 

SOMERSET COUNTY

Brassua 22.0
Jackman 15.0
Moosehead 21.0
New Portland 22.5
Norridgewock 20.0
North Anson 24.0
Palmyra 13.3
Pittsfield 9.0
Skowhegan 18.0
Solon 20.0
Starks 27.0

 

WALDO COUNTY

Belfast 3.5
Belmont 4.0
Winterport 5.7

 

YORK COUNTY

Acton 21.4
Berwick 11.5
North Berwick 9.6
Biddeford 8.3
Buxton 17.1
Cape Neddick 5.8
Cornish 16.2
Hollis 22.7
Kittery Point 2.5
Limington 24.2
Lyman 14.0
Parsonsfield 25.0
NE Parsonsfield 17.5
Saco 7.0
Shapleigh 21.0
Waterboro 24.0
North Waterboro 21.0
West Newfield 16.0
Wells 7.5
York 5.8

 

 

