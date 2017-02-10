Todd Gutner Blog - SnOMG...

Do you remember that six week stretch, late January through the end of February in 2015? Storm after storm pounded Maine and the snowbanks were up to the street signs. Well, this current pattern that we are in reminds me of that epic time.

The Winter of 2015 was a memorable one.

First, a quick recap of yesterday's storm. The jackpot came from Downeast areas where around 20" fell in Washington County. A secondary bulls-eye was down in York County where around 16" fell in Berwick.

Snow recap:

We get sunshine back today but we're so not done with snow. The next system arrives late tonight, it's a weak clipper with light snow that will fall all day long on Saturday. It won't be much, but enough to keep the plows out through Saturday evening.

Snow forecast for Saturday:

The gap between that system and the next will be even shorter. In fact, the snow may start flying again by late Sunday morning. as overruning precip returns and drops another 1-3" by the end of the day.

With another 1-3" by the end of Sunday, some areas wil collect as much as 6 new inches of snow this weekend.

Unlike the clipper preceding it, this storm gets captured by the jetstream and blows up into a bonafide Nor'easter. You're going to here the term bombogenesis with this storm, it basically means a rapidly strengthening low pressure center capable of big snow, big wind and coastal flooding.

Timing will be the key. It'll be the difference between getting crushed or keeping it manageable. As of now, it appears the coastline will get hit hard, especially Downeast Maine again. Over a foot and blizzard conditions are very possible. Tides will need to be monitored, storm surge and high astro tides from the snow moon may result in some coastal flooding.

Check back for updates and have a great weekend.

Todd Gutner

