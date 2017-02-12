Transitioning from snow storm to blizzard

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

The storm continues to produce steady snowfall but not much wind at this time.

Around midnight, the winds were beginning to pick up.

Overnight, wind speeds will continue to rise.

They'll be howling in the morning through Monday afternoon, gusting 50 to 60 mph, especially along the MidCoast and Downeast!

Blizzard conditions will likely occur east of Portland at this time.

Snow will taper in Western Maine in the morning, considerably earlier than originally thought.

Most neighborhoods statewide still get 1-2 feet of snow out of this storm, with Downeast being the jackpot zone.

On Tuesday, we get a break with sun.

Early Wednesday, the snow returns. It won't be as strong a system.

And there will likely be some mixing south. But the snowfall will be plowable.

The weekend looks quiet.

