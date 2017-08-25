Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Poliquin in secretly recorded audio: 'It would be… Aug 25, 2017, 12:37 p.m. 26-year-old dies in car crash, passenger… Aug 25, 2017, 12:19 p.m. Maine's 16th annual American Folk Festival this weekend Aug 25, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs