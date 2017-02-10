We don't just forecast the snow, we shovel it!

NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian and Cory Froomkin respond to a viewer's request for help to shovel out the driveway

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sick of shoveling snow? Let NEWS CENTER do it for you.

We made that offer on our Facebook page, and the response from storm-weary Mainers was huge. A request from a homeowner in Wells caught our attention. With shovels in hand, Cory Froomkin and Kelsey Fabian arrived on Friday morning to clear out the driveway.

The nor'easter the day before had dumped nearly a foot of snow on Wells. One scoop at a time, Kelsey and Cory worked through the MORNING REPORT to finally reveal bare pavement.

