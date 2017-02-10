WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 25 closing alerts
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

We don't just forecast the snow, we shovel it!

A driveway in Wells is cleared of snow courtesy of NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian and Cory Froomkin

WCSH 6:51 AM. EST February 10, 2017

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sick of shoveling snow? Let NEWS CENTER do it for you.

We made that offer on our Facebook page, and the response from storm-weary Mainers was huge. A request from a homeowner in Wells caught our attention. With shovels in hand, Cory Froomkin and Kelsey Fabian arrived on Friday morning to clear out the driveway.

The nor'easter the day before had dumped nearly a foot of snow on Wells. One scoop at a time, Kelsey and Cory worked through the MORNING REPORT to finally reveal bare pavement.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories