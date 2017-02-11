WEATHER BLOG - Ready or not, here comes the snow

(NEWS CENTER) -- A clipper system will push through, Saturday. A much larger and stronger storm will develop and push through late Sunday into Monday, with heavy snow.





Saturday's snow will accumulate about 2-5 inches, across the state. This storm will produce be a fluffy snow, so travel could be slick in spots. Please be careful, if you'll be traveling today.





Our bigger storm will develop and move into the region Sunday evening into Monday. Right now, we're looking at moderate to heavy snow across much of Maine and parts of New Hampshire. Many areas will see a foot of snow to a foot, and a half accumulate. Winds will also howl, with gusts near 50-60 MPH pretty likely. Blizzard conditions are also possible, especially into Downeast Maine, where blizzard watches go into effect Sunday afternoon.



