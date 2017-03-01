Wednesday warmth may break records

sunshine (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- The warm weather is about to come to an end but not before one last hurrah in northern New England.

The National Weather Service says temperatures on Wednesday are expected to come close to record highs of 58 in Portland and 65 in Concord, New Hampshire.

But from there, it's downhill.

Meteorologist Bob Marine says the high temperatures will lose about 10 degrees on Thursday and again on Friday, and will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend.

The colder temperatures are going to be tough to take after record warmth. Last week, Concord experienced the highest temperature ever recorded in February: 69 degrees.

