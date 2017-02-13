What we know about this Nor'easter so far

(Photo: maxuser)

All and all the ongoing Nor'easter is on track.

The snow began yesterday afternoon across southern and western Maine in response to a frontal boundary. That boundary gave us a nice "front end thump" that put down over 5" in many spots.

Overnight the coastal low underwent explosive strengthening AKA "Bombing Out" over the Gulf of Maine. That strengthening set up a monster low pressure system well to the Southeast of Maine. It's interesting because some of our best snowstorms, like "Nemo" in 2013, are WAY east of a traditional Nor'easter. That works out in their favor though as temperatures remain very cold and mixing is a non issue.





(Photo: maxuser)

After a break in the action mid morning today over southern and western Maine, the snow bands have returned and additional accumulation up to 3" is possible from these wrap around banding features.

(Photo: maxuser)





Meanwhile the jackpot area has been near Millinocket with a wicked pocket of 2-4" per hour snow.





(Photo: maxuser)

Midcoastal and Downeast will continue to deal with heavy bands through earl evening before things wrap up by late tonight.

Tomorrow will be a good cleanup day, but don't wait too long...another storm is possible on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2017 WCSH