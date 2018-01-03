Whiteout conditions, outages, coastal flooding all possible Thursday: Conley Blog

(Photo: maxuser)

Blizzard Warnings are up for the entire coast starting at noon today and going through tonight. Visibility will be under 1/4 mile at times and driving could become extremely difficult. try to stay off roads if possible. If you do have to go out make sure you hve supplies in your car in case you become stranded. Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the rest of the state. Coastal flooding is also possible, especially in York and Cumberland Counties around the time of high tide, 12:26 PM.

Winds will become especially gusty this afternoon, and could cause power outages. Please have a plan in place in case you do lose power.

Snow will start this morning for Southern Maine, and by noon, it'll be snowing across the entire state. Snow could be heavy at times and reach 1-2" an hour.

Snow continues through tonight and mostly wraps up during the overnight hours. Snow totals will likely be impressive, especially Downeast. It'll be tough to measure with lots of blowing and drifting though.

Stay safe today.

Jess

